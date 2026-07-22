Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 15:39
32,920 Euro
+3,07 % +0,980
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,49032,58019:39
32,44032,62019:37
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 18:00 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation to Collaborate with GrowthLoop on Direct-to-Consumer Strategy

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, one of the world's most iconic home appliance companies, and GrowthLoop, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, today announced a partnership to drive growth across the company's KitchenAid Small Appliances portfolio. This partnership supports Whirlpool Corporation's customer engagement strategy and activation on its cloud-native data warehouse.

GrowthLoop helps companies unlock a more complete view of its customers, helping teams better understand consumer preferences and engagement opportunities. The insights support more personalized experiences across a portfolio of brands and products.

"A cloud-native data warehouse is central to modernizing our customer engagement strategy across every brand," said Gokul Nair, CIO for KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Collaborating with companies like GrowthLoop helps us maximize this investment-delivering personalized experiences for our consumers and strong, measurable returns for the business."

For Whirlpool Corporation, GrowthLoop is helping build and activate audiences efficiently while supporting an agile approach to customer engagement and experimentation. Whirlpool Corporation is also using the platform to identify high-value subsegments within broader campaigns, helping teams uncover opportunities for more relevant engagement.

Rather than introducing another siloed marketing platform, GrowthLoop enables Whirlpool Corporation to maximize the value of its existing infrastructure, keeping audience intelligence, activation, and measurement centralized within the warehouse.

"The era of the monolithic marketing cloud is over," said Anthony Rotio, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "Legacy infrastructure is killing speed, and today's marketers need faster access to audience insights and activation."

Whirlpool and GrowthLoop are helping teams activate more effectively, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and maximize the value of cloud data.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with the best ROI for enterprise. The GrowthLoop agentic composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Working alongside AI agents, teams use GrowthLoop to translate customer data into precise audiences and activate those audiences across real-time customer journeys, measuring and improving performance through always-on analysis - all with zero data movement. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Albertsons, and Ford rely on GrowthLoop to bring their AI strategy to life, grow faster with every experiment, personalize every customer touchpoint, and drive rapidly compounding results.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales-close to 90% of which were in the Americas-41,000 employees and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE GrowthLoop

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.