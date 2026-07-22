

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $94 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $291 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $1.008 billion from $1.060 billion last year.



Crown Castle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $94 Mln. vs. $291 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.008 Bln vs. $1.060 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.70 To $ 2.35



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