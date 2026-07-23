

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss food and beverage major Nestlé SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) reported Thursday lower first-half profit, reflecting significant charges as well as weak revenues. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2026 organic growth and margin view.



In the first half, net profit attributable to shareholders declined 31.4 percent to 3.472 billion Swiss francs from last year's 5.065 billion francs. Earnings per share fell 31.4 percent to 1.35 francs from 1.97 francs a year ago.



The 2025 figures were restated as of January 1, 2026, following the integration of the Nestlé Health Science Globally Managed Business.



The weak result was driven by increased restructuring costs and the write-down of assets held for sale.



Underlying net profit reached 5.7 billion francs, representing a 2.4 percent decrease from last year. Underlying earnings per share totaled 2.22 francs, compared to 2.27 francs last year.



Underlying trading operating profit declined 2.8 percent to 7.081 billion francs.



First-half sales totaled 43.109 billion francs, down 2.5 percent from 44.228 billion francs in the prior year. Organic growth reached 3.6 percent, while real internal growth or RIG of 1.5 percent. Pricing contributed 2.1 percent to the overall figure.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Nestlé continues to project organic growth between 3 percent and 4 percent, with real internal growth expected to accelerate versus 2025 through focused growth initiatives.



Underlying trading operating profit margin is anticipated to improve compared to 2025, with the second half expected to deliver margins broadly similar to the first half.



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