

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareowners increased to $2.14 billion from $1.66 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $1.57 versus $1.22 last year.



On the adjusted net income attributable to sharewoners increased to $2.58 billion from $2.12 billion in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.89 versus $1.56 last year.



Operating profit rose to $2.81 billion from $2.15 billion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to $24.71 billion from $21.58 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company raises its full year 2026 outlook, expecting adjusted sales of $95 - $96 billion, up from $92.5 - $93.5 billion and organic sales growth of 8 to 9 percent, up from 5 to 6 percent.



For the full year 2026, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $7.10 - $7.25, up from $6.70 - $6.90.



In the pre-market trading, RTX is 5.77% higher at $206.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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