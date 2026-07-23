

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, manufacturer Dover, Inc. (DOV) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.94 to $9.14 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.55 to $10.75 per share on revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.92 to $9.12 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $10.45 to $10.65 per share on revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent, with organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, DOV is trading on the NYSE at $202.00, down $12.61 or 5.88 percent.



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