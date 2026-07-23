Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas 2026 Concludes Its 23rd Edition, Affirming It as the Fastest Path to the U.S. Beauty Market and What's Next in Beauty

More than 26,500 attendee visits and over 950 exhibitors gathered in Las Vegas for the leading B2B beauty event.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) successfully concluded its 23rd edition at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on July 13-15, 2026. Bringing together more than 950 exhibitors from 39 countries and over 26,500 attendee visits from 88 countries, the event reinforced its position as the beauty industry's fastest path to understanding, entering, and scaling in the US market.

From emerging indie founders to global retailers and suppliers, CPNA Las Vegas united the entire beauty ecosystem spanning ingredients, packaging, manufacturing, and finished products while showcasing the innovations and trends defining the future of beauty.

The 2026 show floor featured a versatile mix of nearly one thousand exhibitors representing every beauty category, including Skincare, Makeup & Fragrance, Hair Care, Nails, and Cosmopack. Representing the complete beauty supply chain from ingredients through finished products, the event highlighted global innovation with expanded spotlights on Korean Beauty and dedicated Country Pavilions featuring China, the Dominican Republic, and South Korea.

FIRST-TIMERS AT THE SHOW

The 2026 edition welcomed an impressive roster of first-time retail buyers, including representatives from All-American, The Beauty Spy, Buc-ee's, Mercado Libre, Orcutt, Rosewood Hotels, Sol Retail, SUKOSHI, SuperPharm, and WHSmith - underscoring the event's growing influence across traditional retail, specialty, hospitality, international distribution, and emerging commerce channels.

First-time speakers included Amanda Baldwin, CEO of Olaplex; Penny Coy, SVP of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty; Linda Dang, Founder and CEO of SUKOSHI; Jenine Guerriero, Head of Marketing & Consumer Insights at Givaudan Fine Fragrance North America; and Christina Tran, GM of Business Development at TikTok Shop. Their perspectives provided attendees with actionable insights into packaging as a conversion driver, the retail scaling of K-beauty, and TikTok Shop as a beauty growth engine.

FIRST-TIME EXPERIENCES

Several new initiatives debuted in Las Vegas, further strengthening CPNA's position as the industry's premier platform for business development. Following a successful launch in Miami, Buyer Meetings presented by Newbridge made their Las Vegas debut, creating curated introductions between exhibiting brands and leading retail and distribution partners to accelerate meaningful business opportunities.

In partnership with DSH Korea, LG's acquisitions division, the DSH Korea Pitch Competition launched to identify high-potential emerging beauty brands, support their international growth, and underscore the continued global demand for entry into the U.S. beauty market.

A new onsite Podcast Studio transformed the show floor into a live media hub, with partners including FIT, Coffee No. 5, BeautyMatter, CEW, and others recording conversations with the executives, founders, and innovators shaping the future of beauty.

A NEW APPROACH TO EDUCATION

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Entrepreneur Academy, the event introduced Entrepreneur Academy 201, an advanced curriculum focused on helping founders scale operations, secure retail partnerships, and grow sustainable businesses. And for the first time, CosmoTalks moved directly onto the show floor, making expert insights more accessible throughout the event.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

OPEN Fellowship: In collaboration with Iced Media and with support from Boardroom Beauty, the inaugural OPEN Fellowship provided three emerging beauty professionals with complimentary event admission, travel, accommodations, mentorship, curated networking opportunities, and exclusive programming-reflecting Cosmoprof North America's commitment to expanding access and cultivating the next generation of beauty leaders.

Industry Partnerships: Cosmoprof North America strengthened its longstanding relationships with Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) and Boys in Beauty through exclusive networking events and collaborative educational programming, further expanding value for attendees and reinforcing the show's role as the industry's leading business platform.

CosmoTrends: Developed in partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, CosmoTrends returned with a curated exhibition showcasing the products, ingredients, formulations, and consumer trends shaping the future of beauty, helping buyers identify what's next across key categories.

Cosmoprof & Cosmopack North America Awards: Also presented in partnership with BEAUTYSTREAMS, the awards recognized excellence across both finished products and the beauty supply chain, honoring six winners from 24 finalists spanning Fragrance, Skin & Body Care, Hair Products, Makeup & Nail Products, Formulation, and Packaging Design & Materials.

INDUSTRY REACTIONS AND LOOKING AHEAD

For exhibitors and buyers alike, the show's impact extended well beyond the exhibit floor, sparking new partnerships and reinforcing existing ones across the industry.

"As this was our first exhibition outside of Europe, we were pleasantly surprised by the overall experience," said Aneta Stancíková, Cosmonde's Business Development Manager. "The number of visitors to our booth exceeded our expectations, leading to many interesting conversations and several promising new contacts. We look forward to seeing how these opportunities develop over the coming months."

This sentiment was shared by Amelia Drummond, Divisional Manager, Merchandise Beauty at Urban Outfitters: "Cosmoprof Las Vegas 2026 provided an opportunity to meet with new and prospective brands, as well as discover the latest and greatest innovation and initiatives from existing partners within the industry. My team was able to set up meetings with brands we are hoping to partner with in the future and spend time catching up with brands with which we have existing relationships already. The environment was full of energy and excitement for the future of Beauty!"

The show's execution also drew praise, including from Ahmed Fathy, Al Othaim Egypt's Commercial and Finance Director, who stated, "Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas 2026 was an excellent and well-organized event. It provided a great opportunity to discover innovative products, meet high-quality suppliers, and build valuable business relationships. I truly appreciated the professionalism of the organizers and the quality of the exhibitors."

Across three dynamic days, the 23rd edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas demonstrated that there is no faster or more comprehensive way to break into and grow within the U.S. beauty market. By bringing together the complete beauty supply chain, influential retailers, emerging brands, manufacturers, and industry leaders, CPNA continues to be where global beauty comes to do business-and where tomorrow's trends become today's opportunities.

As the industry looks ahead, Cosmoprof North America remains committed to expanding access, strengthening strategic partnerships, and delivering the connections, education, and insights that power business growth.

The Cosmoprof North America series continues in Miami, January 26-28, 2027, for its fourth edition before returning to Las Vegas, July 13-15, 2027, for its 24th edition.

Media Contact:

DKC News

cosmoprofna.pr@informa.com

###############################

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: www.informamarkets.com.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2024 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 248,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, and 3.012 exhibitors from 69 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2054 is scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. For more information, please visit: www.cosmoprof.com.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is the leading membership organization uniting licensed professionals, salon and spa owners, independent stylists, students, distributors, and manufacturers to shape the future of the beauty industry. PBA keeps professional beauty professional-championing policies that protect the industry, providing trusted resources and education, and fostering a community built on connection, creativity, and growth. PBA is home to the North American Hairstyling Awards, Beacon Student Program, and Executive Summit, and supports beauty professionals in times of crisis through the PBA Disaster Relief Fund and other charitable programs. Learn more at www.probeauty.org.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cosmoprof-north-america-las-vegas-2026-concludes-its-23rd-edition-affi-1195438