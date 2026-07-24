

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.144 billion, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $2.028 billion, or $0.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.407 billion or $1.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $7.534 billion from $6.700 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.144 Bln. vs. $2.028 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $7.534 Bln vs. $6.700 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.92 To $ 4.02



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