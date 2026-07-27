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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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27.07.26 | 16:52
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ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 16:26 Uhr
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As AI Agents Outpace Enterprise Control, JetStream Joins NVIDIA Inception to Help Organizations Scale AI Securely

The NVIDIA Inception acceptance follows a series of major milestones for JetStream Security, including the launch of its Verified MCP Governance Layer and FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification, further accelerating its mission to help organizations adopt AI with confidence.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / JetStream Security, the security-first AI governance platform, announced today that it has been accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program, NVIDIA's ecosystem for startups building transformative AI technologies. The program provides access to technical resources, go-to-market support, and NVIDIA's global network, to help startups accelerate product development and growth. JetStream is one of the fastest companies in the program's ten-year history to complete the onboarding process.

The announcement comes as organizations race to deploy AI agents while grappling with how to govern them. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents due to governance failures identified only after production incidents. JetStream addresses this challenge by providing enterprises with a unified control plane to make AI visible, governed, and accountable from development through final operations.

"The recent OpenAI and Hugging Face security incident underscores that trust is the industry's central challenge," said Raj Rajamani, CEO of JetStream Security. "Goal-seeking AI systems and agents are autonomous to a large extent, and when they overstep their boundaries, we lose confidence in the technology. Organizations need to prioritize rigor in design, test thoroughly, monitor continuously, and enforce policies that allow them to innovate without sacrificing security. That's exactly the future we're building toward."

JetStream has built significant momentum in recent weeks, launching its Verified MCP Governance Layer for enterprise AI agents, achieving FedRAMP High (Class D) certification, and now joining the NVIDIA Inception program. Together, these milestones strengthen the company's position across enterprise and government markets as organizations look to adopt AI agents without compromising security.

Through NVIDIA Inception, JetStream will gain access to NVIDIA's AI ecosystem, including technical training, developer tools, SDKs, cloud credits, access to the latest NVIDIA AI technologies, and collaboration with NVIDIA technical specialists. The program also provides go-to-market support, strategic introductions, and access to NVIDIA's global network of partners and investors to help accelerate product development and business growth.

Partnership with NVIDIA reinforces JetStream's broader vision of becoming the secure AI gateway organizations rely on to manage expanding AI applications. As enterprises move from AI experimentation into production deployments, they need solutions that can provide visibility across AI models, applications, and agents while enforcing policies and maintaining control.

About JetStream Security

JetStream Security makes AI governable at enterprise scale by providing unified visibility and control across all AI activities so that AI becomes a managed asset, not an unmanaged liability. The JetStream SAIG Platform closes the five AI trust gaps of visibility, design control, identity and attribution, runtime governance, and financial accountability - all of which block organizations from scaling AI with confidence. When those gaps are closed, every AI asset is known, every workflow is approved, every action is traceable, and every agent has an owner. Learn more at www.jetstream.security

Media Contact

Mia Balaban
Tell NY
mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: JetStream



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/as-ai-agents-outpace-enterprise-control-jetstream-joins-nvidia-in-1196662

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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