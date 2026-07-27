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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 18:59
7,350 Euro
+1,38 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,35019:27
7,2507,35019:00
Dow Jones News
27.07.2026 19:03 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
27-Jul-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 

Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") 
 
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 542,764 ordinary shares with a 
nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2026 Long-Term 
Incentive Plan ("2026 LTIP") and 2026 Deferred Bonus Plan ("2026 DBP"), as set out below. 
 
2026 LTIP 
 
PDMR          Core Award (125% salary)   Outperformance Award (62.5% salary)   Total LTIP Options 
 
Ben Wilkinson      119,047            59,524                  178,571 
 
Stuart Chapman     95,711            47,855                  143,566 
 
Andrew Zimmermann    73,613            36,807                  110,420

2026 DBP 

PDMR           No. of Options awarded 
 
Ben Wilkinson      35,813 
 
Stuart Chapman      30,104 
 
Andrew Zimmermann    44,290

The Options awarded under the 2026 LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each. Core Awards (representing 125% of salary) are subject to an underpin condition based on the financial health and sustainability of the business and the absence of any material conduct or reputational event.

Outperformance Awards (representing 62.5% of salary) are subject to a TSR performance condition comprising: (i) an absolute TSR condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring TSR growth of at least 20% over the three-year assessment period; and (ii) a relative TSR ranking condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring the Company to rank in the upper quartile of the FTSE 250 (excluding mining, energy and extraction companies) over the same period.

Both conditions are measured over the three financial years FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, with vesting on 16 June 2029. LTIP Awards are subject to a two-year holding period following vesting, with a normal release date of 16 June 2031. Further details of the 2026 LTIP are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026, published on 9 June 2026 (available at www.moltenventures.com).

The Options awarded under the 2026 DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and represent the deferred element of the annual bonus for FY2026, calculated at 90% of maximum opportunity. The DBP Awards are not subject to further performance conditions but are subject to the rules of the 2026 DBP including malus and clawback provisions. DBP Awards vest on 25 June 2029 with no holding period.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Options awarded.

ANNEX 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /     
       person closely associated 
 
 
        a) Name                               Ben Wilkinson 
 
2       Reason for the notification                       
 
        a) Position / status                         Chief Executive Officer 
 
        b) Initial notification / amendment                 Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,      
       auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
 
        a) Name                               Molten Ventures plc 
 
        b) LEI                                213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 
4       type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;   
       (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                          Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP 
        a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument      and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 
                                          1p each 
 
 
        b) Identification Code                        GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
        c) Nature of the transaction                     Issue of options 
 
                                          214,384 options over ordinary shares 
        d) Price(s) and volume(s)                      of 1p each with an exercise price of 
                                          1p per share 
 
 
                                          Aggregated volume    Price 
 
        e) Aggregated information                      n/a           -

f) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

g) Place of the transaction n/a 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /     
       person closely associated 
 
 
        a) Name                               Stuart Chapman 
 
2       Reason for the notification                       
 
        a) Position / status                         Executive Director 
 
        b) Initial notification / amendment                 Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,      
       auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
 
        a) Name                               Molten Ventures plc 
 
        b) LEI                                213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 
4       type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;   
       (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                          Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP 
        a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument      and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 
                                          1p each 
 
 
        b) Identification Code                        GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
        c) Nature of the transaction                     Issue of options 
 
                                          173,670 options over ordinary shares 
        d) Price(s) and volume(s)                      of 1p each with an exercise price of 
                                          1p per share 
 
 
                                          Aggregated volume    Price 
 
        e) Aggregated information                      n/a           -

f) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

g) Place of the transaction n/a 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /     
       person closely associated 
 
 
        a) Name                               Andrew Zimmermann 
 
2       Reason for the notification                       
 
        a) Position / status                         Chief Financial Officer 
 
        b) Initial notification / amendment                 Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,      
       auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
 
        a) Name                               Molten Ventures plc 
 
        b) LEI                                213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 
4       type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;   
       (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                          Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP 
        a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument      and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 
                                          1p each 
 
 
        b) Identification Code                        GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
        c) Nature of the transaction                     Issue of options 
 
                                          154,710 options over ordinary shares 
        d) Price(s) and volume(s)                      of 1p each with an exercise price of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2- 

1p per share 
 
 
                                          Aggregated volume    Price 
 
        e) Aggregated information                      n/a           -

f) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

g) Place of the transaction n/a

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Joshua Hughes                    +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Liam Kingsmill 

Berenberg 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Ben Wright 
                        +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Harry Nicholas 
 
Mark Whitmore 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 437573 
EQS News ID:  2372070 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2372070&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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