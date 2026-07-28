Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Provides Phase II Drill Update at Adelita; Copper Intersected in Skarn and Andesitic Porphyry at Cerro Grande

Second drill rig mobilized to site: a second, track-mounted drill rig has arrived at the Adelita Project and is being set up to run concurrently with the first rig, expected to increase the overall pace of the Phase II program.

AG_CG_PH2_002 (Hole 2) intersects 28.37 metres of copper mineralization across two intervals: 19.80 metres from 146.70 to 166.50 metres and a second 8.57-metre interval from 168.36 to 176.93 metres, comprising chalcocite, chalcopyrite, bornite, and chrysocolla hosted in garnet-dominant skarn and, for the first time in the program, in andesitic porphyry.

Garnet-dominant skarn assemblage points to a more proximal position in the system: the association of bornite, chalcopyrite, and abundant chalcocite with high-temperature prograde garnet skarn suggests Hole 2 may be approaching the proximal part of the mineralizing system, or a major hydrothermal fluid conduit.

Hole 2 advancing toward 700-metre total depth, currently below 200 metres: from 400 metres onward, the hole will test previously undrilled ground, targeting potential expansion of the skarn at depth and a possible feeder intrusion beneath Cerro Grande.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC PINK:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) provides an update on its ongoing Phase II drill program at the 100%-owned Adelita Project, Sonora, Mexico. A second, track-mounted drill rig has arrived on site and is being mobilized to run alongside the first rig across the Cerro Grande skarn target, and the program has now advanced through the completion of Hole 1 and into Hole 2, which has intersected copper mineralization in both skarn and andesitic porphyry.

Figure 1. Visible Copper Mineralization in form of Chalcocite and Chrysocolla at 162m on hole AG_CG_PH2_002 (Assays pending)

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "Less than 10% into our Phase II drill program, we are intersecting visual copper mineralization within the Cerro Grande skarn. With a second drill rig expected to commence operations shortly, we are entering what we believe will be the most active and potentially transformational period in the Company's history. We look forward to reporting our first assay results as they become available."

Second Rig Mobilization

The Company has mobilized a second, tracked drill rig to the Adelita Project. The tracked configuration was selected to move efficiently across the rugged terrain surrounding the Cerro Grande skarn target, supporting tighter drill spacing and a faster overall pace of testing across the target corridor. With two rigs now active, the Company expects to increase the cadence of drilling and results through the remainder of the Phase II program.

Hole AG_CG_PH2_001 Results

Hole AG_CG_PH2_001, targeting the Cerro Grande zone, has been completed at a final depth of 550 metres from a collar at 739,090 mE / 2,962,006 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N), elevation 453 metres (azimuth 240°, dip -45°). The hole intersected a granodiorite intrusive complex cut by quartz monzonite dikes, with pervasive to moderate silicification, quartz-K-feldspar veining, and disseminated magnetite, along with visual indications of pyrite, chalcopyrite, molybdenite, and calcite veinlets with tungsten-mineral fluorescence under ultraviolet light.

Near the base of the hole (472 to 476 metres), fugitive calcite was observed. Fugitive calcite is commonly interpreted as a pathfinder for a mineralizing intrusion at depth in skarn-related systems, and its presence near the bottom of the hole is viewed by management as a further indicator of a potential mineralized intrusive source at depth, below the interval reached by AG_CG_PH2_001.

Figure 2. Fugitive calcite identification under UV-light on drill hole AG_CG_PH2_001

Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 Progress

Figure 3. AG_CG_PH2_002 - From 160.30 to 164.75 including 160.70-163.15 - Massive brown garnet-dominant skarn with disseminated fine- to coarse-grained chalcocite

Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 was planned on top of the Cerro Grande mountain, drilling steeply into the system from a collar at 738,897 mE / 2,961,802 mN (WGS84, UTM Zone 12N), elevation 582 metres, with an azimuth of 110 degrees and a dip of 80 degrees. The hole is advancing at the expected pace toward a planned total depth of 700 metres and has advanced below 200 metres to date. The hole was expected to intersect known mineralization at 250 metres, but copper mineralization was encountered over 100 metres above the expected mineralized zone. This includes 19.80 metres of copper mineralization from 146.70 to 166.50 metres, comprising massive brown garnet-dominant skarn (garnet > pyroxene). A second mineralized interval of 8.57 metres was logged from 168.36 to 176.93 metres. In aggregate, the two intervals represent 28.37 metres of copper mineralization intersected in Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 to date, separated by a 1.86-metre unmineralized interval. Mineralization was observed within skarn and, for the first time in the program, within an andesitic porphyry intrusion hosting chalcopyrite.

The mineralization in the skarn horizon occurs within massive brown garnet-dominant skarn (garnet > pyroxene), which the Company interprets as a high-temperature prograde skarn subsequently overprinted by a Cu-rich mineralizing event. The association of garnet-dominant skarn with bornite, chalcopyrite and abundant chalcocite suggests the drill hole may be approaching the proximal part of the mineralizing system, or a major hydrothermal fluid conduit. Contacts are expected to become progressively more diffuse with depth as drilling approaches closer to source.

Figure 4. Andesitic Porphyry with Chalcopyrite - Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 (148.60 m- 149.449m)

From 400 metres to the planned total depth of 700 metres, Hole AG_CG_PH2_002 will test ground that has not previously been drilled. This interval is designed to evaluate the expansion of the Cerro Grande skarn at depth and test a possible feeder intrusion beneath the Cerro Grande skarn.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Ag-Au skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's Phase II drilling program, the interpretation of drill results and geological models, the potential for skarn expansion and a feeder intrusion at depth, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Drill results and geological interpretations described herein are preliminary and assay results remain pending.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-provides-phase-ii-drill-update-at-adelita-copper-intersected-in-skarn-1197278