

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $585.605 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $404.999 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $643.359 million or $3.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.8% to $1.674 billion from $1.215 billion last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $585.605 Mln. vs. $404.999 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.81 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.674 Bln vs. $1.215 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.130 B To $ 5.260 B



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