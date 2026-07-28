Under the new PPA, Tesla will purchase the entire output of the 140 MWac Lumen Farm solar plant in Texas.

Located in northeast Texas, Lumen Farm is anticipated to go into construction in 2027 and achieve full operations in 2029.

This latest deal expands the global engagement between the two parties, which originated in Spain last year with the agreement of a 57 MWac PPA in the Castilla-La Mancha region.

Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, has expanded their energy engagements with Tesla across markets with the signing of a new 140 MWac power purchase agreement (PPA) for Lumen Farm solar project in Texas.

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Brazatortas I solar plant in Castilla-La Mancha, Spain

Separately, Zelestra signed a 57 MWac PPA with Tesla in 2024 for the output of the Brazatortas I, II and IV solar plants, in the Castilla-La Mancha region of Spain.

Zelestra anticipates starting construction at Lumen Farm, located in northeast Texas, by 2027, with full operations anticipated by 2029.

Phil North, Zelestra's US CEO, said: "As a trusted global partner, we can deliver bespoke solutions for clients in multiple geographies. As such, we are excited to expand our relationship with Tesla to the US. We aim to deliver the project and bring the new solar plant online as quickly as possible to support Tesla's growing energy needs in Texas."

Zelestra is advancing its position in the US energy landscape with innovative, multi-technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of hyperscalers, corporate partners, and other customers. The company is developing a robust portfolio of more than 16 GW of renewable energy projects across key markets.

About Zelestra

Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in the development, commercialization, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company was recently ranked by BloombergNEF among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers both globally and in the US. Zelestra is backed by EQT, a leading global investment organization with more than €269 billion in assets under management.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Paul Ferguson

+34682814970

communications@zelestra.energy