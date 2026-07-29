

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux, AB (0GQ1.L, 0MDT.L, ELUXb.ST) reported a second quarter net loss of 1.6 billion Swedish kronor versus net income of 178 million kronor, in the prior year. Loss per share was 3.16 kronor compared to profit of 0.36 kronor. Excluding non-recurring items, operating income was 1.2 billion kronor versus 797 million kronor, last year, representing 51% growth.



Net sales were 31.6 billion kronor in the second quarter of 2026, up 1% compared to 31.3 billion kronor in the same period of 2025. Organic sales growth was 2.0%. Adjusted sales growth was 2.0%. The company said growth was driven by increased sales volumes in EMEA APAC, and Latin America, while North America reported an organic sales decline mainly reflecting weaker market conditions.



At previous close on Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Electrolux shares were up 1.40% to 24.59 kronor.



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