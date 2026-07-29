

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY, RWE.DE), a German energy company, reported a rise in preliminary earnings for the first half of fiscal 2026. In addition, the RWE has revised up its adjusted income outlook for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.



For the six-month period to June, the company reported preliminary adjusted income of EUR 1.257 billion, or EUR 1.77 per share, compared with EUR 792 million, or EUR 1.08 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, EBIT stood at EUR 1.785 billion as against EUR 1.084 billion a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 3.011 billion, higher than EUR 2.092 billion in the previous year.



The company's Flexible Generation segment posted adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.025 billion, compared with EUR 606 million in the prior-year period. The main driver was a positive earnings impact from a compensation payment of EUR 332 million. RWE has now been compensated by the Dutch state for the losses that emerged due to a statutory restriction on coal-fired power generation in the first half of 2022. RWE's Eemshaven power plant was only able to generate limited electricity at that period.



Looking ahead, Michael Müller, CFO of RWE AG, said: 'For the second half of the year, we expect further positive earnings contributions, particularly from the increase in our stake in transmission system operator Amprion and from higher earnings in our international power generation business. These factors are key drivers behind the increase in our earnings guidance for both the current fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2027.'



For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income of EUR 1.950 billion to EUR 2.450 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of EUR 1.550 billion to EUR 2.050 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be EUR 2.95, higher than the previous expectation of EUR 2.55 per share.



For fiscal 2025, the German company had reported adjusted income of EUR 1.803 billion, or EUR 2.48 per share.



For fiscal 2027, RWE now expects adjusted income of EUR 2.200 billion to EUR 2.700 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of EUR 1.900 billion to EUR 2.400 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now projected to be EUR 3.15, higher than the previous expectation of EUR 3.05 per share.



In addition, for fiscal 2026, the energy major has confirmed its dividend target of EUR 1.32 per share and reaffirmed its ambition to increase the dividend by 10% annually through 2031.



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