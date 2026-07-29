

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided its adjusted earnings and organic sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of about $1.55 per share on organic sales growth of 9 to 10 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $5.05 per share on organic sales growth of about 8 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about $4.85 per share on organic sales growth of about 6 percent.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JCI is trading on the NYSE at $146.00, up $5.64 or 4.02 percent.



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