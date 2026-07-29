

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (JEM.F) on Wednesday, reported higher sales and operating earnings for the first half of 2026, supported by resilient performance across its food retail businesses despite continued pressure from intense price competition.



Net sales and services increased 5.1 percent year over year to EUR 18.28 billion in the first half of 2026 from EUR 17.40 billion. EBITDA rose 7.6 percent to EUR 1.24 billion, while EBIT increased 6.8 percent to EUR 626 million.



Net profit attributable to Jerónimo Martins fell 3.5 percent to EUR 260 million from EUR 269 million, while earnings per share declined to EUR 0.41 from EUR 0.43.



Looking ahead, Jerónimo Martins plans to invest about EUR 1.2 billion this year, including opening more than 120 net new Biedronka stores in Poland, around 35 stores in Slovakia, about 30 Hebe stores, roughly 10 Pingo Doce stores in Portugal and around 200 Ara stores in Colombia, while continuing to modernize its store network and strengthen logistics infrastructure.



JEM.F is currently trading at EUR 17.14 up EUR 0.06 or 0.35 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



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