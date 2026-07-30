

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE), a German manufacturer of material handling equipment, Thursday said that its net income rose in the first half of 2026, helped by higher revenues and the absence of one-time expenses that occurred in the previous-year period. With order intake declining from a year ago, the company lowered its annual outlook.



The company posted first-half net income of 207.6 million euros or 1.56 euros per share, compared to last year's 47.9 million euros or 0.36 euros per share. The first half of 2025 was highly impacted by one-time expenses related to the efficiency program.



Half-yearly Group revenue rose 3.5 percent to 5.69 billion euros from 5.49 billion euros in the corresponding period last year. The major contributor to the revenue growth was the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment, where revenue climbed 18 percent.



Kion Group said that during the first half of the year, order intake fell 6.6 percent to 5.79 billion euros from 6.21 billion euros recorded in the same period a year ago.



The company's Group Adjusted EBIT rose 12 percent to 429.6 million euros from 385.0 million euros in the prior-year period. Half-yearly adjusted EBIT margin was 7.6 percent, compared to 7.0 percent last year.



Looking ahead, the company lowered its earlier given outlook for fiscal 2026. The company now expects revenue in the range of 11.53 billion euros and 12.03 billion euros, compared to the earlier revenue range of 11.40 billion euros and 12.30 billion euros.



Similarly, adjusted EBIT is now projected between 880 million euros and 980 million euros, down from the previously given range between 850 million euros and 1.04 billion euros.



On the XETRA Exchange, KGX.DE ended Wednesday's trading at 42.12 euros, down 0.68 percent.



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