

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (9531.T), the Japanese producer of LNG and gas, Thursday reported lower earnings for the first quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 4 percent.



Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026-2027.



Quarterly earnings decreased 65 percent to ¥35.57 billion or ¥107.15 per share from ¥101.73 billion or ¥282.35 per share of last year, reflecting the decrease in extraordinary income, mainly resulting from the absence of gain on reversal of foreign currency translation adjustments recorded in the corresponding period.



Nonetheless, revenue increased to ¥673.44 million from ¥647.34 million of prior year, mainly due to an increase in sales in the North American shale gas business.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects earnings of ¥137 billion or ¥418.28 per share, a decrease of 39.6 percent recorded in the same period last year. Nevertheless, revenue is surmised to be ¥2.95 trillion, an increase of 4 percent recorded in the same period, prior year.



Currently, shares are trading at ¥6319, up 0.46% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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