

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Music Group N.V. (UMGNF) on Thursday, reported first-half 2026 revenue of EUR 6.19 billion, up from EUR 5.88 billion in the same period last year.



Net profit fell to EUR 222 million, compared with EUR 1.43 billion a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share declined to EUR 0.12 from EUR 0.77 in 2025.



The company said operating profit decreased to EUR 901 million from EUR 947 million, while profit before income taxes dropped to EUR 340 million from EUR 1.94 billion, largely reflecting higher financial expenses.



UMGNF is currently trading at $21.10, down $1.45 or 6.43 percent on the OTC Markets.



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