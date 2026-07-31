

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seibu Holdings Inc. (SEIBF) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY16.753 billion, or JPY65.88 per share. This compares with JPY13.462 billion, or JPY51.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to JPY154.562 billion from JPY132.399 billion last year.



Seibu Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY16.753 Bln. vs. JPY13.462 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY65.88 vs. JPY51.33 last year. -Revenue: JPY154.562 Bln vs. JPY132.399 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 106.22 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 559.000 B



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