

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - OMV AG (OMV.DE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR529 million, or EUR1.62 per share. This compares with EUR242 million, or EUR0.74 per share, last year.



Excluding items, OMV AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR929 million or EUR2.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 39.2% to EUR8.059 billion from EUR5.788 billion last year.



OMV AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR529 Mln. vs. EUR242 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.62 vs. EUR0.74 last year. -Revenue: EUR8.059 Bln vs. EUR5.788 Bln last year.



Adjusted results exclude special items and CCS effects



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