

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (KAEPF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY137.061 billion, or JPY123.02 per share. This compares with JPY99.163 billion, or JPY89.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to JPY1.008 trillion from JPY917.791 billion last year.



The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY137.061 Bln. vs. JPY99.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY123.02 vs. JPY89.01 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.008 Tn vs. JPY917.791 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 278.23 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.500 T



All EPS are Basic



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