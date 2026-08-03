

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSE.F) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY56.414 billion, or JPY40.06 per share. This compares with JPY31.237 billion, or JPY21.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.1% to JPY434.364 billion from JPY326.400 billion last year.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY56.414 Bln. vs. JPY31.237 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY40.06 vs. JPY21.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY434.364 Bln vs. JPY326.400 Bln last year.



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