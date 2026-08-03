

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Corporation (4768.T) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY36.982 billion, or JPY97.53 per share. This compares with JPY34.127 billion, or JPY90.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to JPY757.498 billion from JPY695.132 billion last year.



Otsuka Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY36.982 Bln. vs. JPY34.127 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY97.53 vs. JPY90.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY757.498 Bln vs. JPY695.132 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 171.15 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.379 T



All EPS are Basic



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