

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Integer Holdings Corp. announced its decision to be acquired by an affiliate of investment funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of approximately $5.7 billion.



Under the acquisition agreement, Integer stockholders will receive $127 per share. The company's Board has unanimously approved the agreement after considering a range of potential alternatives and believes that the KKR deal represents the best path forward for Integer and delivers immediate and certain value to its stockholders.



Upon completion of the agreement, Integer will become a privately held company and its common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Also, as a part of KKR, Integer will have additional flexibility and long-term capital to invest in capacity, technology, innovation, and talent to support its customers.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.



In the pre-market hours, KKR is trading at $102.60, up 1.19 percent on the NYSE.



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