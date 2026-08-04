

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd (CHBAY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY29.905 billion, or JPY43.16 per share. This compares with JPY21.783 billion, or JPY30.79 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 41.4% to JPY145.309 billion from JPY102.755 billion last year.



The Chiba Bank, Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY29.905 Bln. vs. JPY21.783 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY43.16 vs. JPY30.79 last year. -Revenue: JPY145.309 Bln vs. JPY102.755 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 155.40



All EPS are Basic



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