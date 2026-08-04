Rising AI demand and sovereignty requirements are changing infrastructure choices, ISG Provider Lens report says

German enterprises are redesigning private and hybrid cloud environments to support AI workloads while achieving greater control over sensitive data and managing new operational requirements, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Germany finds that data center strategies are changing as AI becomes embedded in infrastructure environments. Computing requirements are increasing while regulation and energy shortages place tighter constraints on capacity, location and governance.

"German enterprises can no longer treat AI as a separate technology layer," said Matthias Paletta, director at ISG. "It needs to be integrated with the entire stack. Organizations are redesigning infrastructure and operating models for performance, control and accountability in the age of AI."

IT operations in German organizations, across on-premises and cloud infrastructure, are shifting from reactive maintenance toward predictive and increasingly autonomous models. AI-enabled monitoring helps teams detect anomalies and anticipate maintenance needs, while GenAI copilots and self-service interfaces simplify troubleshooting and capacity planning.

German companies are reconsidering where workloads run as hyperscalers raise costs and change licensing terms and new data-control requirements emerge. Increasingly, they place sensitive systems in private or hybrid environments, using public clouds selectively for scalable services. This approach is especially important in regulated sectors that require local control and traceable governance.

Germany's industrial enterprises are adding edge infrastructure to hybrid cloud architectures to process data close to factories and other operating sites. Local AI inference supports time-sensitive applications that cannot rely on round trips to centralized data centers. Enterprises increasingly expect edge environments to operate under the same management and governance model as core and cloud infrastructure.

As AI computing becomes more power intensive, sustainability is becoming a formal criterion for infrastructure sourcing. German enterprises increasingly assess colocation providers based on their ability to support high-density systems and provide clear data on energy and water efficiency. These measures help organizations compare expansion plans against environmental reporting requirements, ISG says.

"German enterprises increasingly expect proof of private and hybrid cloud consumption, cost and compliance," said Ulrich Meister, lead author of the report. "Providers that make these factors transparent across hybrid environments will be better positioned to support informed infrastructure decisions."

The report also explores other public and hybrid cloud trends in Germany, including provider consolidation and the growing importance of partnerships among colocation operators, managed services providers and telecommunications companies.

For more insights into private and hybrid cloud-related challenges faced by enterprises in Germany, plus ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 105 providers across seven quadrants: AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services Large Accounts, AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services Midmarket, Managed Cloud Hosting and Resilient Infrastructure Services Large Accounts, Managed Cloud Hosting and Resilient Infrastructure Services Midmarket, Sustainable Colocation Services Large Accounts, Sustainable Colocation Services Midmarket and Edge Computing Services.

The report names Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems as a Leader in five quadrants. Atos and NTT DATA are named Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, Arvato Systems, CANCOM, Capgemini, Claranet, DATAGROUP, HCLTech, Kyndryl, plusserver, q.beyond, Rackspace Technology and Syntax are named Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names akquinet, All for One Group, AtlasEdge, Cognizant, Computacenter, CyrusOne, DARZ, Digital Realty, DXC Technology, Equinix, GRASS-MERKUR, Infosys, ITENOS, KAMP, maincubes, Materna, nLighten, noris network, PFALZKOM, STACKIT, TCS, Telehouse, TelemaxX, WIIT and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Equinix, Kyndryl, msg systems, NTT DATA, Portus Data Centers, WIIT and x-ion(dataR) are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, CS Global IT is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among private/hybrid cloud and data center service providers. CS Global IT earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from akquinet, noris network, PFALZKOM, Portus Data Centers and T-Systems.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com