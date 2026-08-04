Organizations prioritize hybrid clouds, zero-trust security and sustainability to support AI-driven workloads, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Switzerland are modernizing private and hybrid cloud environments to build secure, AI-optimized infrastructure that strengthens resilience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Switzerland finds that enterprises are rethinking cloud strategies to meet evolving business, regulatory and AI requirements. As organizations scale AI deployments, they seek providers that can modernize core platforms while ensuring secure, compliant operations.

"Enterprises are placing as much emphasis on long-term adaptability as they are on technology capabilities," said Uwe Ladwig, director, ISG. "Providers that can support continuous transformation will be better positioned to meet changing enterprise needs."

Swiss organizations are moving select workloads from public clouds into private and hybrid cloud infrastructure to gain greater control over costs and data, the report says. Rising hyperscaler costs and more complex licensing models are prompting enterprises to reassess their cloud strategies, while evolving data sovereignty requirements reinforce this trend. Hybrid approaches that combine local infrastructure with public cloud services are becoming the preferred model.

As AI adoption expands, enterprises need infrastructure that enables more intelligent and efficient operations, ISG says. Organizations are looking to providers to automate infrastructure management, improve operational visibility and maintain reliable service across hybrid environments. Business continuity is also becoming a higher priority, with enterprises placing greater importance on robust disaster recovery and high availability. These changing priorities are influencing how enterprises evaluate infrastructure providers.

Enterprises increasingly consider security, responsible AI and sustainability when evaluating infrastructure providers, the report says. They want greater transparency in how providers protect data, govern AI and report environmental performance as regulatory expectations continue to evolve. Organizations also seek more visibility into infrastructure spending to improve efficiency and manage costs across hybrid environments. Evolving regulatory and operational demands are increasing demand for providers with proven expertise and clear accountability.

"As AI becomes more deeply embedded in infrastructure operations, enterprises expect greater transparency in how those environments are managed," said Ulrich Meister, senior analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "Governance and accountability now matter as much as innovation when organizations evaluate infrastructure providers."

The report also explores other trends shaping Switzerland's cloud infrastructure market, including growing ecosystem partnerships among providers and increasing investment in AI infrastructure expertise to address skilled-worker shortages.

For more insights into private/hybrid cloud and data center services-related challenges faced by enterprises in Switzerland, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 74 providers across five quadrants: AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services Large Accounts; AI-ready Infrastructure Managed Services Midmarket; Managed Cloud Hosting and Resilient Infrastructure Services Large Accounts; Managed Cloud Hosting and Resilient Infrastructure Services Midmarket; and Sustainable Colocation Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in all five quadrants. It names Green as a Leader in three quadrants and Atos, Aveniq, CONVOTIS, Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems, ELCA/EveryWare, Kyndryl, MTF and ti&m as Leaders in two quadrants each. Accenture, BitHawk, Capgemini, Digital Realty, Equinix, exaSys, HCLTech, Netcloud, NTT DATA, STACK Infrastructure, TCS, UMB and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, NTT DATA is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants.

In the area of customer experience, CS Global IT is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among private/hybrid cloud and data center services providers. CS Global IT earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Swisscom.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260804291860/en/

Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com