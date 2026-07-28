Managed services and AI-assisted operations help organizations address network complexity and specialist skill shortages, ISG Provider Lens report says

German enterprises are replacing legacy network architectures with software-defined models that support cloud and AI workloads while strengthening resilience and simplifying compliance, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for Germany finds that cloud and multicloud adoption, stricter EU regulations and rising security expectations are reshaping enterprise network strategies. German organizations increasingly need networks that can connect dispersed workforces and sites, support immediate data access and accommodate AI-enabled operations. Software-defined networking (SD-networking) is becoming a foundation for operational resilience rather than a discrete connectivity upgrade.

"German companies are treating the network as a strategic layer for cloud, security and AI adoption," said Matthias Paletta, director at ISG. "They need architectures that can adapt quickly while giving them greater control over performance, data and compliance."

Enterprises are using SD-networking to unify public, private and hybrid cloud environments while maintaining existing connectivity where needed. Centralized, policy-based management allows them to route traffic more dynamically and apply consistent controls across distributed environments. This helps organizations improve application performance and preserve control over where data is processed, an increasingly important concern under EU data protection and sovereignty requirements.

Security is becoming part of the network architecture rather than an added layer. German enterprises are converging SD-WANs with security service edge (SSE) or full secure access service edge (SASE) frameworks. These models provide consistent protection for users, data and applications across cloud and branch environments while supporting zero trust access.

To reduce operational workloads and address IT skill shortages, organizations are increasingly using managed or co-managed network services. Providers are taking responsibility for design, implementation and ongoing optimization, helping enterprise teams manage more distributed and security-intensive environments. At the same time, AI-assisted network platforms are adding predictive analytics, automated troubleshooting and self-healing capabilities to improve reliability and reduce downtime, ISG says.

"The next phase of network modernization in Germany is about unifying connectivity, security and operational control," said Dr. Kenn Walters, lead author of the report. "Providers that can simplify complex environments while supporting sovereignty and resilience will be most relevant to enterprise buyers."

The report also explores other SD-networking trends in the German market, including the wider use of edge infrastructure and private 5G in industrial settings and growing interest in low Earth orbit satellite connectivity for resilience.

For more insights into the software-defined networking challenges faced by enterprises in Germany, plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across three quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, Edge Technologies and Services (Including Private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

It names Accenture, Deutsche Telekom, HCLTech, Logicalis and Orange Business as Leaders in all three quadrants. Colt, Computacenter, GTT, Verizon Business, Vodafone and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Axians, BT International, Capgemini, Riedel Networks and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Computacenter, Vodafone and Wipro are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Deutsche Telekom is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among software-defined network service and solution providers. Deutsche Telekom earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Computacenter and Deutsche Telekom.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com