Organizations prioritize governed AI, employee experience and measurable productivity outcomes as workplace transformation matures, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are redesigning how work is performed as AI becomes a controlled execution layer embedded into everyday workflows across digital and physical environments, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for the U.K. finds that enterprises expect providers to do more than manage workplace technologies. Increasingly, they seek partners that can govern AI, support responsible AI adoption and improve employee experience.

"The workplace is evolving into an AI-enabled operating environment where technology, people and processes must work together seamlessly," said Iain Fisher, director, global industry research, operations and AI solutioning, ISG. "Providers that combine strong operational expertise with responsible AI practices will be best positioned to help enterprises achieve measurable business outcomes."

U.K. enterprises are expanding the use of generative AI from readiness initiatives to practical applications embedded in everyday work. Organizations are introducing AI across IT service management, human resources, collaboration, software development, procurement and employee self-service. To ensure AI adoption remains safe and improves business outcomes in the long term, they are establishing guardrails, maintaining human oversight and coordinating AI-enabled workflows.

The management of hybrid work is becoming more intentional as organizations adapt workplace models to different employee roles and business requirements. U.K. enterprises increasingly expect providers to combine workplace analytics, collaboration technologies, audiovisual integration, space optimization and change management to determine what work should take place where and how workplace performance should be measured. Organizations are placing greater emphasis on employee experience and productivity outcomes than on office attendance alone.

Enterprises are focused on preventing workplace technologies from causing problems that could affect employee productivity. They are complementing traditional service-level agreements with experience-level agreements and using telemetry, behavioral analytics and AI-assisted support to proactively identify and address issues. Organizations increasingly evaluate providers on their ability to improve technology experiences and strengthen security readiness, the report says.

"Enterprise expectations now extend well beyond traditional workplace services," said Kevin Turner, principal analyst at ISG and lead author of the report. "Workplace capabilities are expected to support broader business objectives and create stronger connections across the enterprise."

The report also explores other trends shaping the workplace services market in the U.K., including the growing role of collaboration platforms as enterprise service interfaces and the convergence of sustainability with workplace technology strategies.

For more insights into the future of workplace-related challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across five quadrants: Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, Digital Workplace Operations and Support Services Large Account, Digital Workplace Operations and Support Services Mid Market, AI-augmented Collaboration and Experience Services, and Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Atos, Computacenter, DXC Technology, NTT DATA and Unisys as Leaders in three quadrants each. Microland is named as a Leader in two quadrants, and Capita, CGI, Deloitte, Getronics, Lenovo, Movate, SCC and UST are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Bechtle is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. Lenovo and SCC are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Deutsche Telekom is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among the future of service providers. Deutsche Telekom earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Computacenter.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com