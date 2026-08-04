

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Buzzi S.p.A. (BZU.MI) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR324.01 million, or EUR1.807 per share. This compares with EUR386.31 million, or EUR2.134 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to EUR2.188 billion from EUR2.187 billion last year.



Buzzi S.p.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR324.01 Mln. vs. EUR386.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.807 vs. EUR2.134 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.188 Bln vs. EUR2.187 Bln last year.



Outlook for the full year 2026 confirmed, with EBITDA expected in the range of €1.1 to €1.2 billion



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