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WKN: 925963 | ISIN: IT0001347308 | Ticker-Symbol: UCM
Xetra
04.08.26 | 14:27
42,580 Euro
+0,52 % +0,220
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BUZZI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUZZI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,10042,15015:18
42,10042,15015:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUZZI
BUZZI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUZZI SPA42,580+0,52 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.