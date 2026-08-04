

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Buzzi S.p.A. (BZZUY.PK) announced interim results for the first half of 2026, reporting slightly weaker performance due to ongoing Middle East conflicts, geopolitical tensions, depreciation of the dollar against the euro, and higher production costs.



For the period ended June 30, 2026, the company reported net sales of 2,189 million euros compared to 2,187 million euros in the previous year.



Consolidated net profit declined 16.8 percent, to 324 million euros from last year's 390 million euros.



Recurring EBITDA went down to 475 million euros from 526 million euros in 2025.



EBITDA totaled 483 million euros, down 8.2 percent from 526 million euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates recurring EBITDA for the full 2026 financial year of 1,100-1,200 million euros.



Buzzi's stock closed trading at $23.62 on the OTC Markets.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News