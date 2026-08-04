DaVita Community Care Report 2025: The Value of Community-Based Health Screenings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / DaVita

Commitments in Action

Community Partnerships for Health

In 2025, DaVita expanded its work with the YMCA to support chronic kidney disease (CKD) education and prevention. Focused on promoting access to care for all, the collaboration brings free health screenings and culturally-attuned health education to cities nationwide.

This year, DaVita's Community Health Experience brought no-cost kidney health screenings and education to Orlando, Houston and Los Angeles, resulting in more than 1,200 screenings. The YMCA, the American Diabetes Association, and other national and local organizations joined DaVita to help extend the initiative's reach and impact in local communities.

"It's so important to know your numbers. As someone living with diabetes and other health conditions, I hadn't had a kidney screening before, so I was glad to get one for free today." - Screening participant in Houston

Read more in DaVita's 2025 Community Care Report

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DaVita

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-the-value-of-community-based-health-1201231