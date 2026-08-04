Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pacifica Silver: Warum jetzt das Team genauso wichtig wird wie die Bohrergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
04.08.26 | 15:17
197,70 Euro
-2,66 % -5,40
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVITA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
195,20196,6515:17
193,40197,6515:17
ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 14:38 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DaVita Community Care Report 2025: The Value of Community-Based Health Screenings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / DaVita

Commitments in Action

Community Partnerships for Health

In 2025, DaVita expanded its work with the YMCA to support chronic kidney disease (CKD) education and prevention. Focused on promoting access to care for all, the collaboration brings free health screenings and culturally-attuned health education to cities nationwide.

This year, DaVita's Community Health Experience brought no-cost kidney health screenings and education to Orlando, Houston and Los Angeles, resulting in more than 1,200 screenings. The YMCA, the American Diabetes Association, and other national and local organizations joined DaVita to help extend the initiative's reach and impact in local communities.

"It's so important to know your numbers. As someone living with diabetes and other health conditions, I hadn't had a kidney screening before, so I was glad to get one for free today."

- Screening participant in Houston

Read more in DaVita's 2025 Community Care Report

Find more stories and multimedia from DaVita at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/davita-community-care-report-2025-the-value-of-community-based-health-1201231

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.