

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), and Global Atlantic Financial Group announced entrance into a strategic partnership. Japan Post Insurance is a life insurance company in Japan that offers a range of life insurance products, with a focus on individual life insurance. The partnership enables Japan Post Insurance to access KKR and Global Atlantic's platforms to diversify its business portfolio into overseas markets.



Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leading insurance company. Japan Post Insurance will make a material investment in a reinsurance co-investment vehicle sponsored by Global Atlantic.



