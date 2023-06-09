Anzeige
WKN: A3DV5W | ISIN: CA65345C1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EP2
Tradegate
08.06.23
17:31 Uhr
0,570 Euro
+0,005
+0,88 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5550,58509:35
0,0000,00009:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC0,452-3,83 %
NEW WAVE GROUP AB16,220-2,52 %
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP0,570+0,88 %
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG6,8800,00 %
