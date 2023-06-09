Das Instrument NWG SE0000426546 NEW WAVE GROUP AB B SK 3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2023

The instrument NWG SE0000426546 NEW WAVE GROUP AB B SK 3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2023



Das Instrument TA1 AT0000720008 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.06.2023

The instrument TA1 AT0000720008 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.06.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.06.2023



Das Instrument 8KW GB00BLR71299 JADESTONE ENERGY LS -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2023

The instrument 8KW GB00BLR71299 JADESTONE ENERGY LS -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023



Das Instrument EP2 CA65345C1005 NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.06.2023

The instrument EP2 CA65345C1005 NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.06.2023

