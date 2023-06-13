

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) issued a letter to its shareholders in connection with the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Board recommended shareholders vote for all seven of Alkermes' Director nominees at the meeting.



'Alkermes has exciting momentum across its business and is well-positioned to continue executing on its strategic priorities for the benefit of shareholders and patients. Your vote can help Alkermes maintain this positive momentum,' Alkermes said.



The Board does not believe any of the three director candidates proposed by Sarissa would bring additive skills to the Board.



