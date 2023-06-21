Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.06.2023

WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
21.06.23
08:01 Uhr
19,180 Euro
-0,040
-0,21 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,08019,62019:57
Dow Jones News
21.06.2023 | 18:52
275 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


BILENDI: Bilendi launches groundbreaking, AI-supported research platform

21-Jun-2023 / 18:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Bilendi launches groundbreaking, 
AI-supported research platform 
   -- Multi-channel environment for small and large audiences 
   -- Built-in ChatGPT-powered research assistant for efficient analysis 
   -- Smooth interfaces for researchers and participants 
 
 
Paris, June 21, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, is proud to announce the expansion 
of its services with the introduction of an innovative research platform that integrates state-of-the-art Artificial 
Intelligence technology. The well-established Bilendi Discuss tool has been relaunched as an even more comprehensive 
version to cater for all requirements of qualitative market research. The newly relaunched Bilendi Discuss now features 
a multi-channel approach, powered by ChatGPT, delivering a smooth and intuitive user experience for participants and 
researchers. This cutting-edge solution empowers researchers to collect deeper and more human insights than ever 
before. 
 
A multi-channel environment for small and large audiences 
By utilising diverse research environments, Bilendi Discuss covers a comprehensive range of applications, particularly 
in qualitative market research. Research participants can be surveyed individually using social messaging apps or 
through a collaborative web portal that allows them to interact with each other. Whether it's small or large sample 
sizes, whether they are Bilendi panellists or a client's specific audience (such as website visitors, client databases, 
participants from online quantitative projects, or employee research projects), and whether open-ended or closed 
questions are used... Bilendi Discuss handles them effortlessly. 
 
Built-in ChatGPT-powered research assistant for efficient analysis 
 
The Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence (BARI) is built on innovative in-house algorithms, proprietary AI, and 
advanced prompt engineering techniques for ChatGPT developed by Bilendi experts. This automates much of the analysis 
process, reducing the time and costs associated with qualitative research. With just one click, BARI delivers summaries 
of the research results and enables efficient analysis of large volumes of diverse response types (text, images, audio, 
video) in 20 different languages. BARI supports its analysis by providing the corresponding verbatims. The verbatims 
are further reviewed for relevance, and the final check remains in the hands of the researcher. 
 
Smooth interfaces for researchers and participants 
Bilendi Discuss offers a smooth back-office experience, available in 10 languages, allowing researchers to set up 
projects within minutes. Moderation and real-time monitoring of even large groups of participants can be easily 
performed. 
 
The participant interfaces are also user-friendly. Research can be conducted through participants' preferred social 
messaging apps, such as WhatsApp or Messenger, or via the web portal, designed to resemble well-known social platforms. 
With no need to download an app or install software, recruitment becomes simple and efficient. The familiar interfaces 
lead to high engagement and spontaneous, authentic responses in various formats, including text, audio, images, and 
video, providing a richer understanding of the target audience. 
 
Bilendi Discuss as part of the company's technology-oriented strategy 
 
Providing data, technologies, and services for market research lies at the core of Bilendi's strategy. With an 
unparalleled market research experience, Bilendi increasingly emphasises research, development, and innovation to 
ensure the utilisation of the latest technologies and tools. The landscape of market research is poised for significant 
transformation with the advent of a new generation of AI based on large language models. These advancements will unlock 
fresh possibilities for market researchers, marketers, and decision-makers. With the launch of the new Bilendi Discuss 
platform with built-in AI features, Bilendi is thrilled to support our clients in pioneering this new era of research. 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"The launch of the new Bilendi Discuss platform is a perfect example of our commitment to providing cutting-edge 
solutions that help our clients to make informed strategic decisions. It allows researchers to work better, faster and 
deliver insights they could not deliver before. 
This platform will grow the overall market research business as our clients will be able to conduct more innovative 
research projects, especially combining qualitative and quantitative methodologies. I would like to thank the Bilendi 
teams who built this ground-breaking platform, and who are already developing more features to be released in the near 
future." 
 
More information and video: 
www.bilendi.com/static/bilendi-discuss 
 
Next publication: first-half 2023 revenues, 25th July, 2023 (after market close) 
 
About Bilendi 
At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, 
Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data. That 
is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and 
Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. We have locations in 
France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. 
The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. 
In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61.5 million, up +39.5%, (+6.3% on a pro forma basis). 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME. Qualification as an «Entreprise Innovante» by 
Bpifrance. 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
Contacts 
BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO and Founder 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
 
Analyst & Investor Relations 
                    Press Relations 
Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot 
                    Isabelle Dray 
nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr 
                    idray@actifin.fr 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 
                    Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi launches groundbreaking, AI-supported research platform 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1662625 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1662625 21-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1662625&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2023 12:19 ET (16:19 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
