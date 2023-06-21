DJ BILENDI: Bilendi launches groundbreaking, AI-supported research platform

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi launches groundbreaking, AI-supported research platform 21-Jun-2023 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi launches groundbreaking, AI-supported research platform -- Multi-channel environment for small and large audiences -- Built-in ChatGPT-powered research assistant for efficient analysis -- Smooth interfaces for researchers and participants Paris, June 21, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, is proud to announce the expansion of its services with the introduction of an innovative research platform that integrates state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence technology. The well-established Bilendi Discuss tool has been relaunched as an even more comprehensive version to cater for all requirements of qualitative market research. The newly relaunched Bilendi Discuss now features a multi-channel approach, powered by ChatGPT, delivering a smooth and intuitive user experience for participants and researchers. This cutting-edge solution empowers researchers to collect deeper and more human insights than ever before. A multi-channel environment for small and large audiences By utilising diverse research environments, Bilendi Discuss covers a comprehensive range of applications, particularly in qualitative market research. Research participants can be surveyed individually using social messaging apps or through a collaborative web portal that allows them to interact with each other. Whether it's small or large sample sizes, whether they are Bilendi panellists or a client's specific audience (such as website visitors, client databases, participants from online quantitative projects, or employee research projects), and whether open-ended or closed questions are used... Bilendi Discuss handles them effortlessly. Built-in ChatGPT-powered research assistant for efficient analysis The Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence (BARI) is built on innovative in-house algorithms, proprietary AI, and advanced prompt engineering techniques for ChatGPT developed by Bilendi experts. This automates much of the analysis process, reducing the time and costs associated with qualitative research. With just one click, BARI delivers summaries of the research results and enables efficient analysis of large volumes of diverse response types (text, images, audio, video) in 20 different languages. BARI supports its analysis by providing the corresponding verbatims. The verbatims are further reviewed for relevance, and the final check remains in the hands of the researcher. Smooth interfaces for researchers and participants Bilendi Discuss offers a smooth back-office experience, available in 10 languages, allowing researchers to set up projects within minutes. Moderation and real-time monitoring of even large groups of participants can be easily performed. The participant interfaces are also user-friendly. Research can be conducted through participants' preferred social messaging apps, such as WhatsApp or Messenger, or via the web portal, designed to resemble well-known social platforms. With no need to download an app or install software, recruitment becomes simple and efficient. The familiar interfaces lead to high engagement and spontaneous, authentic responses in various formats, including text, audio, images, and video, providing a richer understanding of the target audience. Bilendi Discuss as part of the company's technology-oriented strategy Providing data, technologies, and services for market research lies at the core of Bilendi's strategy. With an unparalleled market research experience, Bilendi increasingly emphasises research, development, and innovation to ensure the utilisation of the latest technologies and tools. The landscape of market research is poised for significant transformation with the advent of a new generation of AI based on large language models. These advancements will unlock fresh possibilities for market researchers, marketers, and decision-makers. With the launch of the new Bilendi Discuss platform with built-in AI features, Bilendi is thrilled to support our clients in pioneering this new era of research. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "The launch of the new Bilendi Discuss platform is a perfect example of our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that help our clients to make informed strategic decisions. It allows researchers to work better, faster and deliver insights they could not deliver before. This platform will grow the overall market research business as our clients will be able to conduct more innovative research projects, especially combining qualitative and quantitative methodologies. I would like to thank the Bilendi teams who built this ground-breaking platform, and who are already developing more features to be released in the near future." More information and video: www.bilendi.com/static/bilendi-discuss Next publication: first-half 2023 revenues, 25th July, 2023 (after market close) About Bilendi At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data. That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2022, Bilendi achieved a turnover of EUR 61.5 million, up +39.5%, (+6.3% on a pro forma basis). The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 