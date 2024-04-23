BILENDI: 2024 Financial calendar

Anzeige
2024 Financial calendar 
 
Paris, April 23, 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces its 2024 financial 
calendar. 
 
Date       Publications 
May 14, 2024   First quarter 2024 revenues 
June 14, 2024   Shareholders annual meeting 
July 24, 2024   First half 2024 revenues 
October 2, 2024  First half 2024 results 
November 6, 2024 Third quarter 2024 revenues 
February 26, 2025 Full year 2024 revenues 
March 26, 2025  Full year 2024 results

Next publication: Q1 2024 revenues published on 14 May 2024 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: "Technologies & Services for Market Research" and "Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty". Bilendi is a European and an international company which is based in France, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherland, Morocco. The company also has activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2023, Bilendi reached a cumulated revenue of 62,7 MEUR, with a growth of +2,0% (+2,7% at a constant exchange rate). The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France

www.bilendi.com

Contacts 

