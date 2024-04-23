DJ BILENDI: 2024 Financial calendar

BILENDI BILENDI: 2024 Financial calendar 23-Apr-2024 / 08:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024 Financial calendar Paris, April 23, 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces its 2024 financial calendar. Date Publications May 14, 2024 First quarter 2024 revenues June 14, 2024 Shareholders annual meeting July 24, 2024 First half 2024 revenues October 2, 2024 First half 2024 results November 6, 2024 Third quarter 2024 revenues February 26, 2025 Full year 2024 revenues March 26, 2025 Full year 2024 results

Next publication: Q1 2024 revenues published on 14 May 2024 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: "Technologies & Services for Market Research" and "Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty". Bilendi is a European and an international company which is based in France, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherland, Morocco. The company also has activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2023, Bilendi reached a cumulated revenue of 62,7 MEUR, with a growth of +2,0% (+2,7% at a constant exchange rate). The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO
Phone: 01 44 88 60 30
m.bidou@bilendi.com

ACTIFIN
Analysts & Investors Relations Press:
Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray
foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
Phone: 01 56 88 11 10 Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

