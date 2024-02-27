DJ BILENDI: 2023 annual revenues: 62,7 MEUR, Organic growth at constant exchange rates: +4.5% in Q4, +2.7% over the full year

2023 annual revenues: 62,7 MEUR, Organic growth at constant exchange rates: +4.5% in Q4, +2.7% over the full year Paris, 27th February 2024 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the publication of its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as its annual revenues. Q4 Annual In MEUR, (unaudited figures) 2022 2023 ? ? 2022 2023 ? ? At cer[1] At cer1 France 4,1 4,5 +8,5% +8,5% 13,4 14,1 +5,2% +5,2% International 14,0 14,4 +3,0% +3,3% 48,0 48,6 +1,1% +2,0% Total 18,2 18,9 +4,2% +4,5% 61,5 62,7 +2,0% +2,7%

The fourth quarter of 2023 recorded the strongest quarterly growth over the year:

In Q4 2023, Bilendi posted consolidated sales of EUR18.9m, up 4.2% (4.5% at constant exchange rate), representing the strongest quarterly growth of the year. This performance was driven by all regions:

-- Outside France, Bilendi's revenues returned to growth, rising by 3.0% over the quarter (+3.3% at constantexchange rate);

-- In France, Bilendi recorded a third consecutive quarter growth, up 8.5%.

Annual revenues for 2023 recorded a rise of +2.0%, after two record years in 2021 and 2022:

Cumulated sales for 2023 amounts to EUR62.7m, an increase of +2.0% when compared to 2022. At constant exchange rates, growth increases to 2.7%. After two record-breaking years of growth, 2021 (+29%) and 2022 (+39.5%), Bilendi's strong performance in 2023 is even more remarkable.

-- Outside France (77% of total revenues), revenues amount to EUR48.6m, up 1.1% (2.0% at a constant exchangerate). After two slightly declining quarters in Q2 and Q3, Bilendi regained momentum in Q4, enabling it to postannual growth in this region.

-- France registered three quarters of consecutive growth and ends 2023 with revenues of EUR14.1m, leading toa +5.2% growth in annual revenues when compared to 2022.

2023 was characterised by a low point in Q2, adversely affected by an uncertain economic environment. Building on the company's solid fundamentals, Bilendi rebounded in the 3rd quarter and cumulated in the 4th quarter, resulting in the best quarter of the financial year.

A year of technological innovation and product launches in 2023:

2023 was marked by the integration of artificial intelligence into Bilendi's solutions, with the mid-year launch of a new version of Bilendi Discuss, incorporating BARI (Bilendi Artificial Research Intelligence) developed from ChatGPT as well as its own internal AI.

Already capable of providing summaries and analyses of responses from large quantities of data, BARI was upgraded in January 2024 with professional moderation skills, making it even more powerful.

Another highlight of the year was the launch in September 2023 of a new 'Niche Sampling' offering, which enables niche audiences to be surveyed worldwide. Drawing on more than 20 years of expertise, Bilendi can now target the most specific groups using its proprietary panels as well as social network sampling.

Lastly, Bilendi was honoured by the Market Research Society in London in the 'Best Data Collection Solution for Quantitative Research' category for the 'Trust in Science and Science-Related Populism' (TISP) project carried out in 68 countries, representing 79% of the world's population, for the universities of Harvard and Zurich. This project illustrates Bilendi's ability, which very few players can boast, to offer the services and technologies needed to manage surveys taking place simultaneously in a very large number of countries (up to 70) and in every language.

Objectives reaffirmed for 2026:

Bilendi is reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy combining development and targeted acquisitions with the aim of achieving sales of 100 MEUR by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of sales, i.e., 20 to 25 MEUR.

Next publication: results for the 2023 financial year will be published on 3 April 2023 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: "Technologies & Services for Market Research" and "Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty". Bilendi is a European and an international company which is based in France, UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherland, Morocco. The company also has activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2023, Bilendi reached a cumulated revenue of 62,7 MEUR, with a growth of +2,0% (+2,7% at a constant exchange rate). The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnémo code: ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME - « Innovative company » status from BPI France

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO Phone: 01 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press: Foucauld Charavay Isabelle Dray foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com Phone: 01 56 88 11 10 Phone: 01 56 88 11 29

[1] At constant exchange rate

