City of Bellevue and T-Mobile Join Forces To Reduce Traffic-Related Fatalities

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / What's the news: The City of Bellevue and T-Mobile have teamed up to help make roads safer by providing early warnings and notifications for potentially dangerous road interactions.

Why it matters: In 2022, there were nearly 43,000 traffic related casualties in the United States. Network-based Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) and 5G are promising technologies in helping to reduce the number of traffic related deaths.

Who it's for: Any municipality, connected vehicle manufacturer, or intelligent transportation system provider looking to improve safety and well-being on public roadways.

Today, the City of Bellevue, recognized as one of the top cities in the nation for digital innovation, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the launch of a joint project that uses network-based Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology and T-Mobile 5G to provide near real-time communications between cars, traffic infrastructure and vulnerable road users - including pedestrians and cyclists.

This is all in support of Bellevue's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate road-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. To help achieve this goal, T-Mobile will provide cellular connectivity, C-V2X equipment, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, technical integration and end-to-end testing. The City of Bellevue will utilize these assets to implement and evaluate various C-V2X use cases designed to detect and protect individuals on the road.

The project will leverage T-Mobile's award-winning 5G network to establish reliable and low-latency connections, enabling vehicles and traffic infrastructure to exchange information and notifications about pedestrians and cyclists in near real-time -- even in situations that are beyond visual line of sight. The City of Bellevue and T-Mobile will also make a mobile app available for Bellevue road users to download. This app will provide drivers with early visual and audible warnings about potentially harmful road interactions, contributing to increased safety and awareness on the road. At launch, C-V2X will be used in scenarios involving reduced speed zones, school zone flashing beacons, mid-block pedestrian crossings and signalized intersections.

"We are continually looking for ways technology can improve the daily lives of our Bellevue residents, workers and visitors," said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson. "Moving people safely from place to place using intelligent transportation systems is critical as we work toward achieving our ultimate goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on city streets. T-Mobile has been a valuable partner for the Bellevue community, helping us push the possibilities. We're thrilled to roll out this C-V2X technology pilot and to continue making strides in safety for all users."

"We are in a fortunate position that empowers us to help make cities safer, starting right within our own community," said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, T-Mobile. "With our advanced network technology, valuable intellectual property and strong partner ecosystem, we have the extraordinary capacity to enhance the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens. And our vision extends beyond Bellevue as we aspire to positively impact our country and contribute to a safer world."

Moreover, as a testament to this proactive endeavor, T-Mobile embraces and supports the U.S. Department of Transportation National Roadway Safety Strategy Allies in Action campaign in partnership with the City of Bellevue. This collaborative effort showcases a shared commitment to bridging public and private sectors to help reduce fatalities and severe injuries on America's roadways.

These C-V2X solutions and early prototyping were developed at T-Mobile's innovation center, the 5G Hub, located in Bellevue's Spring District. It's here that T-Mobile works with partners and developers to create new solutions leveraging the latest in wireless technologies.

For details about the City of Bellevue's Vision Zero plan, visit: BellevueWA.gov/visionzero

To learn more about T-Mobile's network, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/4g-lte-5g-networks

For more information on T-Mobile IoT, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/iot

About City of Bellevue

Known as a "City in a Park" with nearly 100 parks and a vast network of trails and greenbelts, Bellevue is the fifth largest city in Washington state. The Eastside city spans 33.5 square miles, from Lake Washington to Lake Sammamish. As part of the Innovation Triangle, Bellevue is the high-tech and retail center with a downtown skyline of gleaming high-rises, a diverse population of approximately 145,000 and schools that are consistently rated among the best in the country. To learn more about why Bellevue is the city where you want to be, visit BellevueWA.gov.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, visit: www.t-mobile.com.





