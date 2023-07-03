Regulatory News:

Mon courtier énergie Group (Paris:ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces its 2023 financial calendar.

Events Dates* 2023 First-Half revenue July 18, 2023 2023 First Half results October 18, 2023

(*): Press releases will be published before market opens. Information subject to change.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe:

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of more than 130 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Charlie Evrard

Founder and CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98