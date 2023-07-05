Das Instrument AI1 US09077D1000 BIOFRONTERA INC. DL -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023The instrument AI1 US09077D1000 BIOFRONTERA INC. DL -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023Das Instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023The instrument 8ZQ NL0015001FS8 FERROVIAL SE EO-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023Das Instrument 2MI GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.07.2023The instrument 2MI GB00BYV24996 MEDICA GROUP PLC LS-,002 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.07.2023Das Instrument BGW US0997241064 BORGWARNER INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023The instrument BGW US0997241064 BORGWARNER INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023Das Instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023The instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.07.2023Das Instrument BM1 AU000000SBM8 ST. BARBARA LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.07.2023The instrument BM1 AU000000SBM8 ST. BARBARA LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.07.2023Das Instrument 2HX NO0003067902 HEXAGON COMP NK-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.07.2023The instrument 2HX NO0003067902 HEXAGON COMP NK-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 06.07.2023