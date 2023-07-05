Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT) shareholders are invited to attend the Annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 26 2023 at 10 AM at the Company's registered office 135 rue de Périole 31500 Toulouse (France).

The information and documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, including the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 74 of June 21, 2023, and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting, are available on the Latecoere website under the heading "Finance", section "Regulated information", "Documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting" at www.latecoere.aero.

These documents are also available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions at Latecoere's registered office.

A notice of meeting will soon be published in the BALO.

About Latecoere

Tier 1 to the world's leading industry manufacturers (Airbus, BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Honda Aircraft Company, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Thales), Latecoere serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense and space) in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55% of sales): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, struts rods and customer services;

Interconnection Systems (45% of sales): wiring, avionic racks, onboard equipment, electronic systems and customer services.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5,918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

