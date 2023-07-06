

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Icelandair Group hf, an Icelandic travel holding company, announced on Thursday that it has finalized a purchase deal with Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) for Airbus A321XLR aircraft. Icelandair has confirmed orders for 13 A321XLR with purchase rights for up to 12 additional aircraft. The purchase price of the 13 aircraft was not disclosed.



The financing for the aircraft deliveries is yet to be determined. The Group said that it will explore financing options just before Airbus starts deliveries in 2029.



In addition, Icelandair said that it has now finalized a long-term lease agreement with SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd., for four new A321LR aircraft, scheduled to be delivered from Airbus in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, said: 'The efficient A321XLR aircraft will further strengthen our business model, increase our flexibility and provide opportunities for future growth, as well as further support our sustainability efforts. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery in 2029 but we plan to have four Airbus aircraft in operation before summer of 2025.'



