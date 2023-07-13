Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.07.2023 | 16:50
85 Leser
T-Mobile: T-Mobile Responds to Devastating Flooding Across Vermont

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / T-Mobile

People and communities across Vermont are facing difficult challenges due to destructive flooding. We are holding those who have been impacted by this incident in our thoughts. Today, T-Mobile teams deployed to the area and are working closely with the American Red Cross to offer evacuees and personnel assistance with relief supplies, charging stations and other support. Here's how we are helping people in the area:

  • T-Mobile's Community Support teams mobilized early to bring supplies to the impacted areas. Emergency response vehicles are currently located in Jeffersonville, VT and will offer free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging cables and more.
  • Our network has remained strong through the flooding and customers can expect to use their services without interruption. Our Emergency Management teams are monitoring the situation as recovery begins.
  • The Emergency Response Team is engaging with numerous state and local officials, first responders and organizations. Agencies needing communications assistance can reach out to our 24-hour emergency hotline at 888-639-0020 or email at ERTRequests@T-Mobile.com.

To check your local store hours, please use our store locator.

See our newsroom for more information on T-Mobile's 2023 Emergency Response

T-Mobile, Thursday, July 13, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767668/TMobile-Responds-to-Devastating-Flooding-Across-Vermont

