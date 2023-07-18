Strong sales momentum in the first half: +4,000 new customers

Opening of 3 new branches in France

Successful IPO on Euronext Growth Paris

Confirmation of the Group's guidance for 2025

Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces its first-half revenue for 2023.

Charlie Evrard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, comments: "As a listed company, we are delighted to publish our half-year revenue, which is growing steadily. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe ramps up with the acquisition of more than 4,000 new BtoB customers over the half year, as well as the opening of three new branches in France, strengthening our sales network. We are continuing to develop new offers focused on the energy transition, which should be available, as planned, during the second half of the year, and we are confident that the roadmap announced at the IPO will be successfully implemented. Our strong commercial momentum reflects a booming energy brokerage market, enabling us to pursue our historic trajectory of profitable growth and also to confirm our 2025 targets: a revenue of more than €40m, operating income of around €5m and a network of more than 40 branches"

Dynamic activity in thefirst half of 2023

Revenue for the first half of 2023 reached €10.5m (+24% on the first half of 2022), of which 3% came from the "Energy transition" business and 1% from international sales, with the first sales in Spain

The half-year was marked by the acquisition of 4,000 new customers and the opening, at the end of the period, of 3 new branches in France (Chambéry, Grenoble and Sarlat), bringing the total number of branches to 26 as of June 30, 2023. At the same time, a major recruitment campaign was launched to strengthen the teams in the branches and to support the energy transition business, which is in the pilot phase for the launch of new offers in the second half of 2023.

In May 2023, the Company successfully listed on Euronext Growth Paris, with a capital increase of €7.3m following the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

Lastly, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe was certified Great Place To Work 2023, coming 28th in the "Companies with 50 to 250 employees" category.

2025 targets confirmed

Revenue of more than €40m

of which more than 10% from energy transition consulting services

- of which more than 15% generated abroad

- Operating income of approximately €5m

- A network of more than 40 branches

Next financial publication

2023 first-half results: October 18, 2023 (before market opens)

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of more than 130 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Mon Courtier Energie Groupe' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Registration document approved by the French Market Authority ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Mon Courtier Energie Groupe be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230717366180/en/

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Charlie Evrard

Founder and CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98