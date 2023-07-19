Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C3D0 | ISIN: AU000000SUH8 | Ticker-Symbol: NK4
Frankfurt
19.07.23
08:04 Uhr
0,010 Euro
+0,003
+33,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTECH BATTERIES
ALTECH BATTERIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTECH BATTERIES LTD0,050+5,01 %
CRANSWICK PLC37,000-2,12 %
ELLWEE AB0,0010,00 %
LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION SERIES A LIBERTY FORMULA ONE59,50-0,83 %
SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE MINING LIMITED0,010+33,33 %
SPORTECH PLC0,218+0,93 %
TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS0,0260,00 %
VOLEX PLC3,2800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.