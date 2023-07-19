Das Instrument Z6M FR001400BWV7 TECHNICOL.CR.ST. EO -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023The instrument Z6M FR001400BWV7 TECHNICOL.CR.ST. EO -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2023Das Instrument 9U2 SE0015221221 ELLWEE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument 9U2 SE0015221221 ELLWEE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument LM05 US5312298707 LIBERTY MED.A FORMULA ONE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument LM05 US5312298707 LIBERTY MED.A FORMULA ONE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument LM09 US5312298541 LIBERTY MED.C FORMULA ONE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument LM09 US5312298541 LIBERTY MED.C FORMULA ONE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument 0U6 GB0002318888 CRANSWICK PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument A3Y AU000000ATC9 ALTECH BATTERIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2023The instrument A3Y AU000000ATC9 ALTECH BATTERIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2023Das Instrument NK4 AU000000SUH8 STHN HEMISPHERE MNG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.07.2023The instrument NK4 AU000000SUH8 STHN HEMISPHERE MNG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.07.2023