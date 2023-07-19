Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announced that TP ICAP Midcap, a brokerage firm and investment bank specializing in small and mid-caps, has initiated coverage of its shares.

In its initiation study, TP ICAP Midcap began covering the stock with a "Buy" recommendation and a target price of €17.80 per share.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become the leading French energy broker on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of more than 130 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Mon Courtier Energie Groupe' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Registration document approved by the French Market Authority ("AMF"), available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Mon Courtier Energie Groupe be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

