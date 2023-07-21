Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

July 21

21 July 2023

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Kinovo Plc

("Kinovo")

The Company announces that, on 19 July 2023, it sold 1,480,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Kinovo at 40 pence per share and as a result it has no further interest in Kinovo's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060 AQSE Corporate Adviser -Cairn Financial Advisers LLP James Caithie / Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 7213 0880