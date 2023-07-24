

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), on Monday, announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Roche to develop and commercialize Zilebesiran, Alnylam's investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypertension, which is currently in Phase 2 of development.



The partnership allows for a bold development plan with the goal of disrupting the hypertension treatment paradigm globally while advancing Alnylam's P5x25 strategy.



Zilebesiran represents a potentially transformative approach to reducing CV morbidity and mortality in hypertension patients at high CV risk by robustly and durably lowering blood pressure.



Alnylam stated that it would receive an upfront cash payment of $310 million and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and sales milestones, including substantial near-term milestones, for a potential deal value of up to $2.8 billion, as well as an equal share of profits and losses in the United States and royalties on net sales outside the U.S.



Also, Alnylam would lead joint clinical development plan for first indication, including cardiovascular outcome trial, with development costs shared between the companies.



Alnylam and Roche would co-commercialize Zilebesiran in the U.S., while Roche obtains exclusive right to commercialize Zilebesiran outside the U.S.



